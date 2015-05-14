FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to give soft loans for coffee replanting
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam to give soft loans for coffee replanting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s state-run Agribank will provide soft loans for coffee replanting until 2020 as part of a drive to replace old trees to boost output in the world’s largest producer of the robusta bean.

Farmers in the five-province Central Highlands coffee belt could take up to 150 million dong ($6,900) per hectare for a maximum eight years to replace old low-yielding trees, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

The loan could carry a maximum interest rate of 7 percent per annum, compared with a range of 9.0-10.0 percent charged by banks for medium- and long-term dong loans now.

Old trees, or those in production for at least 20 years, account for more than 30 percent of Vietnam’s total coffee area, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association said. Output hit a record of 1.68 million tonnes (28 million bags) in the 2013/2014 season. ($1=21,705 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.