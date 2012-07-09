FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soco raises output at Vietnam TGT field to 55,000 bpd
July 9, 2012

Soco raises output at Vietnam TGT field to 55,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Soco International PLC has increased oil output at the Te Giac Trang (TGT) field in Vietnam by almost 31 percent after starting up a second platform a month earlier than planned.

Crude output from the field will increase to 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the current 42,000 bpd at the floating production storage offloading unit Armada TGT 1, Soco said in a statement on Monday.

Soco added that it has also started a four-well, infield development drilling programme as PVD-II, a rig from the PetroVietnam Drilling Services Corp, has arrived at the site.

Te Giac Trang, or White Rhino, in block 16-1, which lies 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Vietnam’s southern city of Vung Tau, started production in August 2011.

Soco operates the field with a 30.5 percent stake. Partners Petrovietnam holds a 41 percent equity while the rest is held by Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production PCL.

