Vietnam cbank says forex reserves at $37 bln - media
July 29, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam cbank says forex reserves at $37 bln - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves excluding gold at the end of this month will have reached $37 billion, up from last year’s record $36 billion, a state-run newspaper cited the country’s central bank governor on Wednesday as saying.

“If we include other items like gold and deposits in foreign currencies by the State Treasury and credit institutions at the State Bank of Vietnam, it is about $40 billion,” Nguyen Van Binh was quoted in a Saigon Times newspaper in an online report as saying.

Binh’s comment came after Vietnam devalued the dong currency twice this year by a combined 2 percent. Last December, the central bank said dong depreciation would be less than 2 percent for the whole of 2015.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

