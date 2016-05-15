FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's TPBank says thwarted cyber hacking attempt late last year
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Vietnam's TPBank says thwarted cyber hacking attempt late last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Tien Phong Bank (TPBank) said on Sunday it had thwarted a hacking attempt in the final quarter of last year and avoided the loss of more than 1 million euros ($1.13 million).

The unlisted bank said the attack targeted a vendor previously used by TPBank to connect with the SWIFT international transfers system.

It said it had stopped using the vendor on the advice of SWIFT, which informed them the vendor may have been targeted by malware.

“This attack ... did not cause any losses and had no impact on the SWIFT system in particular and the transaction system between the bank and customers in general,” TPBank said.

The bank did not name the vendor.

$1 = 0.8841 euros Reporting by Hanoi bureau; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.