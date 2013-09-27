FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam Air to buy General Electric engines for 787s
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam Air to buy General Electric engines for 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show order is for engines, not aircraft, in headline and text)

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines has agreed to order General Electric engines to power its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners, according to Vietnamese government officials.

The number of engines in the order couldn’t be learned. The order is due to be formally announced next month in Brunei, Vu Huy Hoang, Minister of Industry and Trade for Vietnam, told Reuters. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

