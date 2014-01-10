FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam 2013 auto sales rise 20 pct y/y-industry
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 10, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam 2013 auto sales rise 20 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
                            2013                           2012
 Month      Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June   May   Dec 
 Units   11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,709
 Y/y pct   33.6   8.3  15.0  20.2  13.6  22.7  41.0  43.5   n/a
    NOTES:
    Sales in 2013 rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 96,692
vehicles, VAMA said, slightly below an industry forecast of
108,000 vehicles. 
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles by 19 members.   
    Toyota retained its top position in December sales
and also for the whole of last year, a place it has held since
September 2012.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.