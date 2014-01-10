TABLE-Vietnam 2013 auto sales rise 20 pct y/y-industry

HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2013 2012 Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Dec Units 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,709 Y/y pct 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 43.5 n/a NOTES: Sales in 2013 rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 96,692 vehicles, VAMA said, slightly below an industry forecast of 108,000 vehicles. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 members. Toyota retained its top position in December sales and also for the whole of last year, a place it has held since September 2012. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)