TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales rise 21 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 14, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales rise 21 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
          2014                       2013                       
 
 Month     Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June   Jan
 Units   8,900 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 7,363
 Y/y pct  21.0   33.6   8.3  15.0  20.2  13.6  22.7  41.0  72.3
    NOTES:
    Car sales in Vietnam this year are projected to rise 9
percent from last year to 120,000 units, VAMA said in its
monthly report.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles by 19 members.
    Toyota retained its top position in December sales
and also for the whole of last year, a place it has held since
September 2012.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
