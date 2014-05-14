TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales jump 26 pct y/y-industry

May 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept April Units 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 8,002 Y/y pct 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 34.0 NOTES: Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from last year to 125,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. Sales in the January-April period rose 28.4 percent from a year earlier to 34,284 units, the report said. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members. Toyota retained its top position in April sales, a position it has been holding since September 2012. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)