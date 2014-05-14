FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales jump 26 pct y/y-industry
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 14, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales jump 26 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
                   2014                         2013            
   
Month   April March   Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept  April
Units  10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465  8,002
Y/y pct  26.4  21.7  60.8  21.4   33.6   8.3  15.0  20.2   34.0
    
    NOTES:
    Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from
last year to 125,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.
    Sales in the January-April period rose 28.4 percent from a
year earlier to 34,284 units, the report said.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles by 21 members.
    Toyota retained its top position in April sales, a
position it has been holding since September 2012.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.