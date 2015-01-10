TABLE-Vietnam 2014 auto sales rises 38 pct y/y-industry

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2014 2013 Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Dec Units 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 11,173 10,853 11,631 y/y pct 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9 36.0 31.7 33.6 NOTES: Sales in 2014 rose 38.2 percent from a year earlier to 133,588 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by 17 members. Total industry sales in 2014, which include non-VAMA member firms, jumped 43 percent to 157,810 units, the association said in the report released on Saturday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally, followed by Toyota. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Robert Birsel)