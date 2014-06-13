FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales rise 20 pct y/y-industry
June 13, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales rise 20 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct May Units 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,202 Y/y pct 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 43.5

NOTES:

Sales in the January-May period rose 26 percent from a year earlier to 44,133 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members.

Last month, Toyota, which had been the top firm in terms of vehicle sales between September 2012 and April 2014, slipped to second place after Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corporation, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 14 percent from last year to 125,000 units, VAMA has projected. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

