TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales jump 32 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 10, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales jump 32 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
                           2014                      2013
Month    June   May  April March   Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov  June 
Units  10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,239
Y/y pct  31.7  20.0   26.4  21.7  60.8  21.4   33.6   8.3  41.0
    
    NOTES:
    Sales in the first six months of 2014 rose 27 percent from
the same period last year to 54,986 units, VAMA said in its
monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger
cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, extends its leading
position, which it gained from Toyota in May.
    Car sales in Vietnam this year could jump 18 percent from
2013 to 130,000 unites, VAMA said, having revised up from an
earlier projection of 125,000 units.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
