FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales jump 36 pct y/y-industry
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 14, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales jump 36 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month July June May April March Feb Jan July Units 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 8,939 8,209 Y/y pct 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 21.4 22.7

NOTES:

Sales in the January-July period of 2014 rose 29 percent from a year ago to 66,159 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufactured by 21 members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, kept its leading position last month, gaining from Toyota in May.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could jump 18 percent from 2013 to 130,000 units, VAMA said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.