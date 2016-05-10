FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam's April auto sales jump 38 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 10, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam's April auto sales jump 38 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
                    2016                    2015                                
 Month     April  *March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug
 Units    22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019
 Y/y pct      38      53      16      37      45      53      44      49      46
    NOTES: * revised
    Sales between January and April also rose 38 percent from a year ago to
79,247 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    Total industry sales in April, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 42
percent from the same month last year to 25,725 units, the report said.
    VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by
its 20 members.
    Domestic automobile output in April fell 2.5 percent from the previous month
to 19,500 units, while imported vehicles rose 29 percent in the same period to
6,225 units, VAMA said.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
