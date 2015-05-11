FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales rise 65 pct y/y - industry
May 11, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales rise 65 pct y/y - industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

________2015______________ ____________2014___________ Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Units 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 Y/y pct 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 NOTES:

Sales in the January-April period of 2015 jumped 68 percent from a year earlier to 57,477 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
