TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales rise 59.2 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 9, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales rise 59.2 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

________________2015_____________________ _____2014____ Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 Y/y pct 59.2 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 NOTES:

Sales in the first half of 2015 jumped 66.8 percent from a year earlier to 91,711 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
