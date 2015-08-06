FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 58 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 6, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 58 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
        ____________________2015__________________________  2014
 Month   July       June    May     April  March   Feb    Jan  
Dec     
 Units  17,688 17,283  16,946  16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413
 Y/y pct  58       59.2    40.0    65.0   63.0  62.0   80.0   
41.1   

 NOTES:
    Sales in the first seven months of 2015 jumped 65.28 percent
from a year earlier to 109,399 units, the VAMA said in a monthly
report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position
in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
