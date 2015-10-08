FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales jump 49 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 8, 2015

TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales jump 49 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
          ______________________2015____________________________    2014
 Month      Sept    Aug   July   June    May  April  March   Feb    Sept 
 Units    19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607  12,948
 Y/y pct    49.0   46.0   58.0   59.2   40.0   65.0   63.0  62.0    53.0

 NOTES:
    Sales in the January-September period of 2015 rose 61 percent from a year
earlier to 144,674 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
made by its members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

