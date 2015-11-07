FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 44 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 7, 2015 / 5:00 AM / in 2 years

TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 44 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

_________________________2015________________________________ 2014 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Oct Units 19,181 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 13,324 Y/y pct 44.0 49.0 46.0 58.0 59.2 40.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 52.8

NOTES:

Sales in the January-October period of 2015 surged 58 percent from a year earlier to 163,855 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.

The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
