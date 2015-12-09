FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales surge 53 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 9, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales surge 53 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
                                    2015                                    2014
 Month       Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June     May  April      Nov
 Units    20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019  17,688  17,283  16,946  16,643  13,689
 Y/y pct    53.0    44.0    49.0    46.0    58.0    59.2    40.0    65.0    47.0
    NOTES:
    Sales in the January-November period of 2015 jumped 58 percent from the same
period last year to 184,787 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
made by its members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)

