TABLE-Vietnam 2015 auto sales surge 56 pct y/y - industry body
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 11, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam 2015 auto sales surge 56 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
                                           2015
 Month    Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May     April 
 Units    23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019  17,688  17,283  16,946  16,643
 Y/y pct      45      53      44      49      46      58    59.2      40      65
 
    NOTES:
    Sales in 2015 jumped 56 percent from the same period last year to 208,568
units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs,
passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Total industry sales in 2015, which include non-VAMA member firms, climbed
55 percent to 244,914 units, the association said in the report released on
Monday. 
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.

 (Reporting by My Pham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
