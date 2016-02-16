FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales up 37 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 16, 2016 / 11:21 AM / in 2 years

TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales up 37 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales        
           2016                                2015
 Month     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May
 Units    21,879  23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019  17,688  17,283  16,946
 Y/y pct      37      45      53      44      49      46      58    59.2      40
    NOTES:
    Sales in January rose 37 percent from the same month last year to 21,879
units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs,
passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Total industry sales in January, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose
16 percent to 23,165 units, the association said in the report released on
Tuesday. 
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 41 percent
annual rise during the month, followed by Toyota Motor whose sales
advanced 23 percent from a year earlier.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

