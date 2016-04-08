FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales up 53 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 8, 2016

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales up 53 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

  Vietnam monthly vehicle sales   
  
                   2016                            2015                         
 Month    March   Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July
 Units    23,192  11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019  17,688
 Y/y pct      53      16      37      45      53      44      49      46      58
 
    NOTES:
    Sales in March rose 53 percent from the same month last year to 23,192
units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs,
passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Total industry sales in March, which include non-VAMA member firms, jumped
51 percent to 24,802 units, the association said in the report released on
Friday. 
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 41.7 percent
annual rise in the first quarter of 2016, followed by Toyota Motor 
whose sales advanced 21.4 percent from a year earlier during the same period.

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
