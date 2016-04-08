TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales up 53 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 2015 Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 23,192 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 Y/y pct 53 16 37 45 53 44 49 46 58 NOTES: Sales in March rose 53 percent from the same month last year to 23,192 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Total industry sales in March, which include non-VAMA member firms, jumped 51 percent to 24,802 units, the association said in the report released on Friday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 41.7 percent annual rise in the first quarter of 2016, followed by Toyota Motor whose sales advanced 21.4 percent from a year earlier during the same period. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Mai Nguyen)