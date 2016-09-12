FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Vietnam's Aug auto sales rise 28 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 12, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam's Aug auto sales rise 28 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales:
    
                                    2016                                    2015
 Month       Aug   *July    June     May   April   March     Feb     Jan     Dec
 Units    20,567  24,593  21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904  23,775
 Y/y pct      28      39      26      33      38      53      16      37      45
    *July figure was adjusted up to 24,593 from 24,153 in last report
    NOTES:  
    Sales between January and August jumped 35 percent from a year ago to
168,821 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its
20 members.
    Total industry sales in August, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 29
percent from the same month last year to 23,540 units, the report said.    
    Domestic automobile output of the industry in August fell 17 percent from
the previous month to 17,531 units, while imported vehicles decreased 17 percent
in the same period to 6,009 units, the association said.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 44
percent from August 2015, followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
