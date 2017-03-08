FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam's February auto industry sales rise 50 pct y/y -industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 8, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam's February auto industry sales rise 50 pct y/y -industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales    
                    2017                            2016                
 Month    Feb        Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug    July
 Units    17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551  23,540  28,004
 Y/y pct  50         -13      13      -4      26      24      29      38
    NOTES: From January 2017 onward, the above table will show industry sales
instead of sales by VAMA's 20 members as in previous reports.
    
    Automobile total industry sales in February jumped 50 percent annually to
17,621 units, VAMA said in a report released on Wednesday.
    February sales of tourist vehicles dropped 32 percent from a month earlier
to 10,044 units while commercial vehicles rose 24 percent during the same period
to 6,344 units, the report said.
    Sales by VAMA car makers in the second month of 2017 soared 54 percent from
the same time last year to 17,156 units, which include sport utility vehicles,
passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, led the sales tally in February, followed by Toyota Motor Corp
.

 (Reporting by My Pham)

