4 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales up 8 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 7, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales up 8 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 7 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    
    Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales    
                             2017                            2016        
 Month    March    Feb        Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug
 Units    26,872   17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551  23,540
 Y/y pct  8        50         -13      13      -4      26      24      29
    NOTE: From January 2017 onwards, the above table will show industry sales
instead of sales by VAMA's 20 members as in the previous reports.
    
    Automobile total industry sales in March edged up 8 percent annually to
26,872 units, VAMA said in a report released on Friday.
    March sales of tourist vehicles surged 67 percent from a month earlier to
16,805 units, while commercial vehicles rose 31 percent during the same period
to 8,278 units, the report said.
    Sales by VAMA car manufacturers in the third month of 2017 dipped 2 percent
from the same time last year to 22,792 units, which include sport utility
vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, led the sales' tally in March, followed by Toyota Motor Corp
.
    

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

