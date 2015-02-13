TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales jump 80 pct y/y-industry

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2015 2014 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jan Units 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 8,900 Y/y pct 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9 21.0 NOTES: Sales in January surged 80 percent from a year earlier to 16,110 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Total industry sales in 2014, which include non-VAMA member firms, also jumped 80 percent to 19,979 units, the association said in the report released on Friday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally, followed by Toyota. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)