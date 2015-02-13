FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales jump 80 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 13, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales jump 80 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
              2015                      2014
    Month   Jan    Dec    Nov     Oct     Sept   Aug    Jan
    Units   16,110 16,413 13,689  13,324  12,940 10,991 8,900
    Y/y pct 80.0   41.1   47.3    52.8    53.0   51.9   21.0
    
    NOTES:
    Sales in January surged 80 percent from a year earlier to
16,110 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The
association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles made by its members.
    Total industry sales in 2014, which include non-VAMA member
firms, also jumped 80 percent to 19,979 units, the association
said in the report released on Friday.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which
assembles trucks, buses and sedans, leads the sales tally,
followed by Toyota.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
