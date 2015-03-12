FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam's Feb auto sales surge 62 pct y/y-industry
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam's Feb auto sales surge 62 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____2015____ ________________2014____________________ Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 8,209 Y/y pct 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9 22.7

NOTES:

Sales in January-February, 2015 rose 72 percent from a year earlier to 25,633 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.