TABLE-Vietnam's March auto sales surge 63 pct y/y-industry

April 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

________2015_______ _____________2014_________________ Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 15,201 9,607 16,110 16,413 13,689 13,324 12,940 10,991 Y/y pct 63.0 62.0 80.0 41.1 47.3 52.8 53.0 51.9

NOTES:

Sales in the first quarter of 2015 jumped 69 percent from a year earlier to 40,834 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)