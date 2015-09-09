FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales jump 46 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 9, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales jump 46 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
         ______________________2015____________________________     2014
 Month      Aug   July   June    May  April  March   Feb    Jan      Aug 
 Units   16,019 17,688 17,283 16,946 16,643 15,201 9,607 16,110   11,001
 Y/y pct   46.0   58.0   59.2   40.0   65.0   63.0  62.0   80.0     52.0

 NOTES:
    Sales in the January-August period of 2015 rose 62 percent from a year
earlier to 125,418 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
made by its members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally, followed by Toyota
Motor.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
