TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales up 16 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, March 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 2015 Month Feb Jan* Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Units 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 19,192 19,256 16,019 17,688 17,283 Y/y pct 16 37 45 53 44 49 46 58 59 * VAMA revision NOTES: Sales in February rose 16 percent from the same month last year to 11,168 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members. Total industry sales in February, which include non-VAMA member firms, fell 5 percent to 11,718 units, the association said in the report released on Tuesday. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 39.7 percent annual rise in the first two months of 2016, followed by Toyota Motor whose sales advanced 22.3 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)