TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales up 16 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 8, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales up 16 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

  Vietnam monthly vehicle sales   
            2016                                            2015                
 Month    Feb     Jan*    Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June
 Units    11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256  16,019  17,688  17,283
 Y/y pct      16      37      45      53      44      49      46      58      59
    * VAMA revision
    
    NOTES:
    Sales in February rose 16 percent from the same month last year to 11,168
units, VAMA said in a monthly report. The association's data includes SUVs,
passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Total industry sales in February, which include non-VAMA member firms, fell
5 percent to 11,718 units, the association said in the report released on
Tuesday. 
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retains its leading position in the sales tally with a 39.7 percent
annual rise in the first two months of 2016, followed by Toyota Motor 
whose sales advanced 22.3 percent from a year earlier.

 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
