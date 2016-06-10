FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam's May auto sales rise 33 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 10, 2016 / 4:50 AM / in a year

TABLE-Vietnam's May auto sales rise 33 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
            2016                                    2015                        
 Month       May   April   March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept
 Units    22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921  19,192  19,256
 Y/y pct      33      38      53      16      37      45      53      44      49
    NOTES:  
    Sales between January and May jumped 37 percent from a year ago to 101,800
units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by
its 20 members.
    Total industry sales in May, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 45
percent from the same month last year to 26,028 units, while the five-month
sales of the industry grew 31 percent from the corresponding period last year to
111,442 units, the report said.    
    Domestic automobile output of the industry in May fell 2 percent from the
previous month to 19,117 units, while imported vehicles rose 11 percent in the
same period to 6,911 units, VAMA said.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 51
percent from May 2015, followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

