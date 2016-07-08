TABLE-Vietnam's June auto sales rise 26 pct y/y - industry body

July 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales: 2016 2015 Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 23,775 20,921 19,192 Y/y pct 26 33 38 53 16 37 45 53 44 NOTES: Sales between January and June jumped 35 percent from a year ago to 123,661 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in June, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 31 percent from the same month last year to 24,421 units, while industry sales in the first half of 2016 grew 31 percent from the corresponding period last year to 135,863 units, the report said. Domestic automobile output of the industry in June fell 6 percent from the previous month to 18,014 units, while imported vehicles decreased 7 percent in the same period to 6,407 units, the association said. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 39 percent from June 2015, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)