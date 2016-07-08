FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Vietnam's June auto sales rise 26 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 8, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam's June auto sales rise 26 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales:
    
                    2016                                    2015                
 Month      June     May   April   March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
 Units    21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921  19,192
 Y/y pct      26      33      38      53      16      37      45      53      44
    NOTES:  
    Sales between January and June jumped 35 percent from a year ago to 123,661
units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its
20 members.
    Total industry sales in June, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 31
percent from the same month last year to 24,421 units, while industry sales in
the first half of 2016 grew 31 percent from the corresponding period last year
to 135,863 units, the report said.    
    Domestic automobile output of the industry in June fell 6 percent from the
previous month to 18,014 units, while imported vehicles decreased 7 percent in
the same period to 6,407 units, the association said.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 39
percent from June 2015, followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

