a year ago
TABLE-Vietnam's July auto sales rise 37 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 9, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam's July auto sales rise 37 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales:
    
                            2016                                    2015     
 Month      July    June     May   April   March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 Units    24,153  21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904  23,775  20,921
 Y/y pct      37      26      33      38      53      16      37      45      53
    NOTES:  
    Sales between January and July, excluding those by Vinamotor for last month,
jumped 35 percent from a year ago to 147,814 units, the VAMA said in a monthly
report.
    VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its
20 members.
    Total industry sales in July, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 38
percent from the same month last year to 28,004 units, while industry sales in
the first seven months of 2016 grew 32 percent from the corresponding period
last year to 163,867 units, the report said.    
    Domestic automobile output of the industry in July rose 15 percent from the
previous month to 20,726 units, while imported vehicles increased 14 percent in
the same period to 7,728 units, the association said.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 49
percent from July 2015, followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

