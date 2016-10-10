FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Vietnam's Sept auto sales rise 25 pct y/y - industry body
October 10, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam's Sept auto sales rise 25 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales:
    
                                            2016                                
 Month      Sept     Aug    July    June     May   April   March     Feb     Jan
 Units    24,130  20,567  24,593  21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168  21,904
 Y/y pct      25      28      39      26      33      38      53      16      37
 
    NOTES:  
    Sales between January and September jumped 33 percent from a year ago to
192,951 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its
20 members.
    Total industry sales in September, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose
24 percent from the same month last year to 26,551 units, the report said.
January-September industry sales rose 31.2 percent from the same time last year
to 214,398 units, VAMA data showed.  
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging
41.9 percent from September 2015, followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
