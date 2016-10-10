TABLE-Vietnam's Sept auto sales rise 25 pct y/y - industry body

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales: 2016 Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Units 24,130 20,567 24,593 21,861 22,553 22,979 23,195 11,168 21,904 Y/y pct 25 28 39 26 33 38 53 16 37 NOTES: Sales between January and September jumped 33 percent from a year ago to 192,951 units, the VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in September, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose 24 percent from the same month last year to 26,551 units, the report said. January-September industry sales rose 31.2 percent from the same time last year to 214,398 units, VAMA data showed. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, retained its leading position in the monthly sales tally, surging 41.9 percent from September 2015, followed by Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)