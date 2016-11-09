FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 27 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 27 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
                                          2016                            
 Month    *Oct    Sept    Aug     July    June    May     April   March   Feb
 Units    24,439  24,130  20,567  24,593  21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195  11,168
 Y/y pct  27      25      28      39      26      33      38      53      16
    NOTES: * updated
    Sales between January and October rose 33 percent from a year ago to 217,378
units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by
its 20 members. 
    Total industry sales in October, which include non-VAMA member firms, rose
26 percent from the same month last year to 28,283 units, the report said.
January-October industry sales rose 30.6 percent from the same time last year to
242,681 units, VAMA data showed.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally in October,
followed by Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
