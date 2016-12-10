FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam's November auto sales jump 26 pct y/y -industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 10, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam's November auto sales jump 26 pct y/y -industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
                                            2016                                
 Month      *Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June     May   April   March
 Units    26,295  24,439  24,130  20,567  24,593  21,861  22,553  22,979  23,195
 Y/y pct      26      27      25      28      39      26      33      38      53
    NOTES: *updated
    Sales from January to November by VAMA members increased 32 percent from a
year earlier to 243,675 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA's data includes sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles made by its 20 members.
    Total industry sales in November, which include those from non-VAMA members,
fell 4 percent from the same month in 2015 to 28,442 units, VAMA said.
    January-November industry sales rose 25.8 percent from the same period last
year to 271,123 units, the data showed.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, retained its leading position in the sales tally in November,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

