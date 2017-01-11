FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam's 2016 auto sales jump 30 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 11, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam's 2016 auto sales jump 30 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
    
                                                     2016                        
 Month       *Dec   **Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June     May   April
 Units     28,164  26,284  24,439  24,130  20,567  24,593  21,861  22,553  22,979
 Y/y pct       18      26      27      25      28      39      26      33      38
    NOTES: *updated; **adjusted
    Sales in 2016 by VAMA members increased 30 percent from a year earlier to
271,833 units, VAMA said in a monthly report.
    VAMA's data includes sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial
vehicles made by its 20 members.
    Total industry sales in December, which include those from non-VAMA members,
rose 13 percent from the same month in 2015 to 33,295 units, VAMA said.
    2016 industry sales rose 24.3 percent from the same period last year to
304,427 units, the data showed.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, led the sales tally in 2016, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

