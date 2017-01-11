TABLE-Vietnam's 2016 auto sales jump 30 pct y/y - industry body

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2016 Month *Dec **Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Units 28,164 26,284 24,439 24,130 20,567 24,593 21,861 22,553 22,979 Y/y pct 18 26 27 25 28 39 26 33 38 NOTES: *updated; **adjusted Sales in 2016 by VAMA members increased 30 percent from a year earlier to 271,833 units, VAMA said in a monthly report. VAMA's data includes sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles made by its 20 members. Total industry sales in December, which include those from non-VAMA members, rose 13 percent from the same month in 2015 to 33,295 units, VAMA said. 2016 industry sales rose 24.3 percent from the same period last year to 304,427 units, the data showed. Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, led the sales tally in 2016, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)