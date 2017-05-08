FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales down 15 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 8, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales down 15 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 8 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    
  Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales    
                                      2017                            2016        
 Month      April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug
 Units     21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551  23,540
 Y/y pct      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26      24      29
    NOTE: From January 2017 onwards, the above table will show industry sales
instead of sales by VAMA members as in the previous reports.
    
    Automobile total industry sales in April fell 15 percent annually to 21,942
units, VAMA said in a report released on Monday.
    April sales of tourist vehicles dived 36 percent from a month earlier to
10,705 units, while commercial vehicles rose 15 percent during the same period to
9,562 units, the report said.
    Sales by VAMA car manufacturers in April dipped 7 percent from the same time
last year to 21,343 units, which include sport utility vehicles, passenger cars
and commercial vehicles made by its members.
    Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses
and sedans, led the sales' tally in April, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

