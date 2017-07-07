July 7 Vitnam's total vehicle industry sales fell by 0.2 percent in June from a year earlier to 24,365 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said in a report released on Friday. Sales by VAMA member manufacturers rose 4 percent to 22,750 units, including sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in June, closely followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month on month, June sales of tour buses and vans rose 10 percent to 14,179 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased 1.5 percent to 9,137 units, the report said. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 Y/y pct -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)