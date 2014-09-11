FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales soar 52 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 11, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales soar 52 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013 Month Aug July June May April March Feb Aug Units 10,991 11,173 10,853 9,849 10,116 9,313 5,916 7,236 Y/y pct 51.9 36.0 31.7 20.0 26.4 21.7 60.8 13.6

NOTES:

Sales in the eight months of 2014 rose 32 percent from the same period in 2013 to 77,150 units, VAMA said in its monthly report. The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles manufactured by 21 members.

Vietnamese manufacturer Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles trucks, buses and sedans, has been keeping its leading position since May, having passed Toyota.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could jump 18 percent from 2013 to 130,000 units, VAMA has said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
