FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam central bank to take over loss-making lender
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam central bank to take over loss-making lender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Monday it will acquire all shares in a small, loss-making unlisted commercial bank based in the Mekong Delta.

The move by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is part of efforts to help clean up the country’s fragmented banking sector, which is weighed down with bad loans after a decade of rapid expansion.

All shares in the Long An province-based Vietnam Construction Bank will be taken by the SBV at no cost in order to “develop business operations more safely and more effectively”, SBV said in a statement on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

The Vietnam Construction Bank had “losses, bad debts and unstable operation”, it said in a December 2014 proposal calling on shareholders to raise registered capital. The central bank said the plan had failed to win support from investors at a meeting last week.

The bank, one of the 10 smallest domestic lenders by assets, has stopped publishing annual reports since 2012.

Several mergers are expected this year in Vietnam’s banking sector of 42 local lenders, which economists consider overcrowded, with too many small and undercapitalised operators. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.