June 21 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of government bonds to be auctioned on June 28, 2012. Borrower State Treasury Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong Issue Date June 30, 2012 Maturity Date June 15, 2014 Total Amount Offered 500 billion dong Issue Date June 30, 2012 Maturity Date May 31, 2022 ($1=20,900 dong)