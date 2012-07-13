New Issue-Vietnam to sell 3 trln dong bonds July 19

July 13 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of government-guaranteed bonds to be auctioned on July 19, 2012.

Borrower State Treasury

Total Amount Offered 1 trillion dong

Issue Date July 15, 2012

Maturity Date July 15, 2014

Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong

Issue Date July 15, 2012

Maturity Date July 15, 2017 ($1=20,850 dong)

