New Issue-Vietnam to sell 3 trln dong bonds July 19
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 1:06 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Vietnam to sell 3 trln dong bonds July 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions of government-guaranteed bonds to be auctioned on July 19, 2012.

Borrower State Treasury

Total Amount Offered 1 trillion dong

Issue Date July 15, 2012

Maturity Date July 15, 2014

Total Amount Offered 2 trillion dong

Issue Date July 15, 2012

Maturity Date July 15, 2017 ($1=20,850 dong)

For Vietnam debt market, click on

For the latest and historical auction schedules of Vietnam’s

bonds

Vietnam debt news

Vietnam bond benchmark fixings (Created by Ho Binh Minh)

