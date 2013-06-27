FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to lower ceilings on dong, dollar deposits-cbank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam to lower ceilings on dong, dollar deposits-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam will lower the ceilings on dong deposit rates by between 0.5-0.8 percentage point later this week and also cut the ceiling on dollar deposit rates by up to 0.75 percentage point, the central bank said on Thursday.

The new ceilings will come into effect on Friday, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

A lower ceiling rate on dong deposits will pave the way for banks to offer cheaper loans that could help spur economic growth, which has quickened to an annual expansion of 5 percent in the second quarter ending June, based on government data.

Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.