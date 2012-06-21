FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam April credit down 0.59 pct from end-2011-cbank
June 21, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam April credit down 0.59 pct from end-2011-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's outstanding loans at the end of April fell 0.59 percent from the end of 2011 to 2,617 trillion Vietnamese dong ($125.2 billion), the central bank said on Thursday.

The country's money supply at the end of April, excluding the value of the debt papers bought by banks, rose 3.14 percent from the end of 2011 to 3,036 trillion dong, the State Bank of Vietnam data showed.

It was the first time Vietnam's central bank has published data from the banking system, including the value of outstanding loans, deposits and money supply. ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)

