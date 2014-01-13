FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's credit rises 12.51 pct y/y in 2013 - state media
January 13, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam's credit rises 12.51 pct y/y in 2013 - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam posted annual credit growth of 12.51 percent in 2013, quickening from an expansion of 8.85 percent the previous year, while lending rates this year may ease, the central bank’s governor was quoted as saying in state media on Monday.

“In principle interest rates (in 2014) will be kept as now, if conditions permit they may continue to ease 1-2 percentage points per year,” State Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted as saying by the official Securities Investment magazine.

The deposit rate would stay unchanged, Binh was quoted as saying at the year-end meeting of Vietcombank at the weekend. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)

