December 23, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam to quicken loan growth to 13-15 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s credit growth is projected to pick up in 2015 to between 13-15 percent to accommodate faster economic growth, compared with 13 percent this year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Annual inflation this year could slow to a maximum 2 percent or stay below that rate, beating an earlier government projection, Nguyen Thi Hong, a deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, told a news conference.

Last month, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said Vietnam was expected to keep the annual inflation rate this year below 3 percent.

Vietnam expects economic momentum to pick up next year to an annual growth of 6.2 percent, up from 5.8 percent expected in 2014, though inefficiency, bad debt and weak domestic sentiment could hamper growth, Dung said in October. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh)

