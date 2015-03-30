FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's loans in March rise 1.25 pct vs Dec 2014-govt
March 30, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's loans in March rise 1.25 pct vs Dec 2014-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s credit growth by March 20 is estimated at 1.25 percent against the end of 2014, accelerating after a decline of 0.57 percent in the corresponding period a year ago, the government said on Monday.

The country’s money supply (M2) as of March 20 rose 2.09 percent from December 2014, slowing from a growth of 3.56 percent in the year-ago period, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

Bank deposits grew 0.94 percent in the same period, also slowing from an expansion of 2.7 percent last year, the report said. It gave no absolute values for the total loans, deposits or money supply.

Vietnam could raise annual credit growth this year to 17 percent from an initial projection of 13-15 percent to ensure an economic growth of more than 6 percent, a state-run newspaper reported earlier this month, quoting the central bank governor.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
