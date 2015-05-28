FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam loans rise 4.26 pct as of late May vs Dec 2014 -agency
May 28, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam loans rise 4.26 pct as of late May vs Dec 2014 -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Banks in Vietnam posted credit growth of 4.26 percent as of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.

It gave no value for outstanding loans.

Vietnam’s credit as of early this month had posted the highest growth for several years, reflecting stable macroeconomic growth and lenders’ improved financial capacity, the central bank has said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

