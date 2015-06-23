FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam posts credit growth of 5.78 pct from end 2014 - central bank
June 23, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam posts credit growth of 5.78 pct from end 2014 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - Loans by Vietnam’s banks grew 5.78 percent from the end of 2014 as of June 15, a rise of almost 19 percent from the same period last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Money supply grew 4.88 percent during the corresponding period, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a report on its website. (sbv.gov.vn)

Vietnam has targeted credit growth of 13-15 percent this year. The SBV said in Tuesday’s report that it could adjust the target to 17 percent to boost economic growth, if necessary. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

